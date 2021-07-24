Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,492 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:K opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.77. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

