Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 153.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 375,233 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 140,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

