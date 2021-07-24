Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KELTF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.