Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0004

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Kemacoin has a market cap of $9,122.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022204 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003356 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

