KeyFi Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $2,359.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00124392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00142281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,072.35 or 0.99645851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.92 or 0.00877121 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,464,983 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

