KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $5,069.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00105755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00139332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,964.94 or 1.00173246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.21 or 0.00891299 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,464,983 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

