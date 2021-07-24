Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128,010 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,294,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $159.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $160.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.