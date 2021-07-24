Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.69). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 126.60 ($1.65), with a volume of 393,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

