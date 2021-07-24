King DAG Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and $10,396.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00836809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

