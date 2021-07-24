Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 376.30 ($4.92). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 375.20 ($4.90), with a volume of 2,890,096 shares changing hands.

KGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 339.67 ($4.44).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 360.58. The firm has a market cap of £7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 97,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

