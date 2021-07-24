Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) is Logos Global Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the quarter. Kinnate Biopharma makes up about 2.8% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Logos Global Management LP owned about 2.15% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth $712,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth $635,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 3.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNTE shares. William Blair started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:KNTE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. 909,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,428. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.21.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

