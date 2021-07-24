Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KL opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

