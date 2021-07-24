KIWIGO Trading Down 6.7% This Week (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $88,138.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KIWIGO has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00126532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00143324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,053.04 or 0.99560562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00880110 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

