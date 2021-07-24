KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 903,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $264,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,926,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $968,793,000 after buying an additional 819,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after buying an additional 537,220 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $62.32.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

