KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $264,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $62.32.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

