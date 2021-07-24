Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.96. Klabin shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 5,733 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.21 million during the quarter.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.