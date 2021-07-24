KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.18 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.26 or 0.00047808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $126.54 million and $19.18 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00128638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,989.92 or 0.99964053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00886035 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

