Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $98.55 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00123222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00142459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,946.98 or 0.99724213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.00 or 0.00875406 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,628,382,621 coins and its circulating supply is 2,488,967,672 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

