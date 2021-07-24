Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $84.67 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00040444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00103136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00139621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,896.39 or 0.99849083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.14 or 0.00898857 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002961 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,627,829,651 coins and its circulating supply is 2,488,780,613 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

