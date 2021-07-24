Kleros (PNK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.84 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 57.1% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $89.32 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00253426 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

