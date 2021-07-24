Knekted (KNT) Price Reaches $0.0001

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 47.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Knekted has a market cap of $64,953.21 and approximately $6.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00049357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00859591 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

