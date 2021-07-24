KOK (KOK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.47 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. KOK has a market capitalization of $213.26 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005867 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00049698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.51 or 0.00866619 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

