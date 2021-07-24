KOK Market Cap Tops $230.95 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. KOK has a market capitalization of $230.95 million and $3.81 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00006322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00048268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.10 or 0.00837721 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars.

