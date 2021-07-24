Komodo Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $87.28 million and $4.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00292906 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00120912 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00157375 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006922 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,898,975 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

