Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Kornit Digital worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,832,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

KRNT stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.53 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

