KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.45. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.39, with a volume of 13,852 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KPT. CIBC reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.34. The stock has a market cap of C$101.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$310.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.85%.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

