Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.36

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and traded as low as $27.25. Kuraray shares last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on KURRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kuraray from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.
The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 394.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.36.
About Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)
Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.