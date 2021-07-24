Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $180.84 or 0.00527261 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $140.03 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00125203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00142748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,083.41 or 0.99373866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.84 or 0.00871291 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

