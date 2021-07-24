Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $344,346.53

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $344,346.53 and approximately $5,162.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005871 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,448,279 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

