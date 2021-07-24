Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) vs. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Critical Survey

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Kyocera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.26 billion 2.95 $234.20 million $0.85 42.76 Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.56 $848.01 million $2.35 26.33

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than ON Semiconductor. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ON Semiconductor and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 2 4 17 1 2.71 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $39.93, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Kyocera.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 6.19% 13.23% 5.10% Kyocera 5.91% 3.66% 2.76%

Risk and Volatility

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Kyocera on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment includes designs and develops CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The company was founded on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages and boards for use in smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal and SAW devices, connectors, sensing and control devices, power semiconductor and printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group offers printers, multifunctional products, commercial inkjet printers, document solutions, and supplies; and enterprise contents management solutions for document-related business. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; smart energy related products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

