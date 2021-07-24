L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of L3Harris Technologies worth $255,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $227.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $228.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

