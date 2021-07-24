Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202,081 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $258,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 60,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 128.0% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 45,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $283.77 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $285.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

