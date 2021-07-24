Lakestar II G.P. Ltd Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Lakestar II G.P. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,482,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,000. Oscar Health makes up about 20.9% of Lakestar II G.P. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lakestar II G.P. Ltd owned 1.22% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $10,752,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

