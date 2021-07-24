Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,936 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 223,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 207,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

