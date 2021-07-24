Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.67.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.
LW stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 955,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,498. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,237,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,969,000 after buying an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
