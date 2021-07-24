Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LW stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 955,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,498. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,237,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,969,000 after buying an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

