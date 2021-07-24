Lamden Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,713.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $76,713.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

