Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 249,106 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Lamprell from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £143.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

