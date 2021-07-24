Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $153.95 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Wednesday.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

