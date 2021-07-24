Lead Wallet Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $267,078.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00119703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00143772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,764.38 or 0.99661023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.23 or 0.00883223 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.