Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 266.20 ($3.48). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 263.90 ($3.45), with a volume of 6,714,765 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 353 ($4.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

The company has a market cap of £15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.49.

In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.50 ($2,148.55). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,050 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,455 shares of company stock valued at $668,738.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

