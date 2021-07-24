Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 266.20 ($3.48). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 263.90 ($3.45), with a volume of 6,714,765 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 353 ($4.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).
The company has a market cap of £15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.49.
About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
