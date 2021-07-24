LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.76. 55,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

