LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.29.

TREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LendingTree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.83. 179,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.