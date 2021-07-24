Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) Shares Down 0.2%

Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 150,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 68,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

About Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII)

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

