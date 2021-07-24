Levolution 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $131,203.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Levolution has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $131,203.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.70 or 0.00836851 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,539,178 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.