LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of LHC Group worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in LHC Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $214.03 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.