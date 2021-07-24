LHT Hits Market Cap of $143,455.65 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $143,455.65 and $15.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006394 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

