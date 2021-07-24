Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is 59 North Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

59 North Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up 7.3% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $40,584,000. Untitled Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.8% during the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 245,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,831,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after buying an additional 417,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 197,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.10. The company had a trading volume of 675,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,728. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $130.49 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

