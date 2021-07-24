Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 10.8% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Untitled Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $36,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.10. 675,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,728. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $130.49 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

