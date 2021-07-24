Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $1.85 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $45.34 million and approximately $55.75 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00005364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00039913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00144154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,313.94 or 0.99605024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.00873670 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

