Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $8,004.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00368322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

